Now this is customer-generated content

By Jim Gilmore1 minute Read

Perhaps my favorite example of customer-generated content (“user-generated” sounds too goods-related to be an appropriate description, and I don’t want to force “guest-generated”) is how the Schaumburg Flyers minor league baseball team this past season allowed fans to vote on their team’s starting lineup.

See:
http://fanclub.msn.com/
Via:
http://www.flyersbaseball.com/

I once wrote a column (for now defunct Context magazine) about how Major League Baseball ought to auction the experience of managing the All-Star Game, with the two highest bidders managing the AL and NL squads. (I wrote this after the Tie All-Star Game, as no fan could screw things up as badly as that fiasco.) The Schaumburg Flyers certainly make the idea seem much more plausible.

