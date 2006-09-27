Now this is customer-generated content

Perhaps my favorite example of customer-generated content (“user-generated” sounds too goods-related to be an appropriate description, and I don’t want to force “guest-generated”) is how the Schaumburg Flyers minor league baseball team this past season allowed fans to vote on their team’s starting lineup.

I once wrote a column (for now defunct Context magazine) about how Major League Baseball ought to auction the experience of managing the All-Star Game, with the two highest bidders managing the AL and NL squads. (I wrote this after the Tie All-Star Game, as no fan could screw things up as badly as that fiasco.) The Schaumburg Flyers certainly make the idea seem much more plausible.