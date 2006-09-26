In Today’s Papers

Reading and ripping:
- Arriving Late, Can BlackBerry
Hook Japan’s Mobile Market?
Why the popular handheld might get lost in translation overseas
- Employees Forsake Dreaded Email For the Beloved Phone
New trends in workplace communication
- Following an Electronic Voice Through the Back Roads of Kansas
SWAK, GPS!
- Hoping to Be a Model, I.B.M. Will Put Its Patent Filings Online
“I.B.M., the nation’s largest patent holder, will publish its patent filings on the Web for public review as part of a new policy.”
- Managers Rate Themselves High, But Workers Prove Tough Critics
Seeing yourself through rose-colored glasses
- Therapy That Keeps On the Sunny Side of Life
“Rising Number of Therapists Focus on the Positive Instead Of Bad Parents, Other Demons”
- With ‘Reality Visors,’ Officers Try New Tack To Face Mentally Ill
“In Sensitivity Classes, Police Get Taste of Schizophrenia; Asking, ‘Have You Eaten?'”
- Yahoo to Close for Holidays
To cut costs, employees must take vacation days