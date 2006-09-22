Hollywood vs. Bentonville?

Report just in: A dark tide appears to be looming over digital movie downloads, as word came today that retailer colossus Wal-Mart has issued warnings of retaliation to some of Hollywood’s key players, should they elect to sell movies through Apple’s iTunes service. Wal-Mart last year sent back “cases and cases” of DVDs to Disney after the animation company announced it would offer episodes of its hit shows “Lost” and “Desperate Housewives” on iTunes, according to a report from the New York Post. Fair? Unfair? Typical? Just one more thing…