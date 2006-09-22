New York’s OneWebDay Celebration

Today’s OneWebDay event in New York’s Battery Park was disappointing. Perhaps because I read a lot of blogs, and many bloggers require little coaxing to wax rhapsodic about how the Web has transformed their job/social life/sense of community, I expected a more enthusiastic, if not a larger, crowd.

It was a perfect, sunny, fall day in Battery Park and I expected to be in the company of a bunch of my peers, reminding myself about the potential of the Web to change the world. At the very least, since the park was set up for wireless internet access, I imagined I’d catch a glimpse of one or two of New York City’s bloggers in action.

Yet, surprisingly few people turned up for the event. It was a lackluster group that listened to web celebrities Craig Newmark and Meetup’s Scott Heiferman speak. Granted, Craig and Scott each only spoke for about five minutes apiece.

Craig Newmark, of craigslist fame, spoke briefly on the revolutionary power of the Web. He praised Wikipedia as a tool that lets not just the winners of wars write history. “We are now adding our own words to the history of the world,” he said.

Meetup founder Scott Heiferman tried to get the audience to praise the Web, revival-style. “Can I get a halleluiah?” he asked, after counseling “Don’t praise the Internet, but praise what it does for people’s lives.”

Don’t get me wrong, such sentiments can inspire me to raise my hand and sing “Amen-brother” or at least to clap and give a little whoop. But it felt odd for respected web pioneers to act as little more than cheerleaders for a five minute pep-rally. I guess I imagined a slightly more substantive panel format — maybe some anecdotes or a Q & A session.