In Today’s Papers

From the clip file:
- 1,100 Laptops Missing from Commerce Dept.
IT folks’ incessant snooping for serial numbers might be irritating, but — zoinks — maybe this is a sign that asset management really is important.
- From Roadside Stand to Produce Empire
“Until E. Coli Outbreak, Natural Selection Foods Was a Model of Farming Achievement”
- Innovator Devises Way Around Electoral College
A board game inventor — and co-creator of the scratch-off lottery ticket — turned computer scientist has some big ideas about how the election process works.
- Now, Virtual Fashion
“Second Life Designers Make Real Money Creating Clothes For Simulation Game’s Players”