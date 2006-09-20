In Today’s Papers

Reading and ripping:
- Anita Brown, 63; Pushed Internet Use In Black Community
“In 1996, Mrs. Brown, once an avowed technophobe, founded Black Geeks Online to promote computer literacy and educate others about the power of information technology.”
- Coming to Your Backyard: A Nearly Extinct Tree
“Movement Aims to Inspire People to Grow Rare Plants; A Lily That Jefferson Loved”
- Life Is Better; It Isn’t Better. Which Is It?
Do we need to set a new standard for our standard of living?
- The newest characters on TV shows: Product plugs
The past, present, and future of TV-based product placement
- No, Consumer Theory Isn’t a Cure-all for Health Care
Why improving the customer experience might not improve the healthcare industry
- Outsourcing Ethics
“While Hewlett-Packard has a right to crack down on boardroom leaks, it has a responsibility to do so legally.”
- Text Messaging Speeds Up Fast-Food Orders
“Cellphones, Web Services Let Customers Skip Lines; Idea Is Still in Early Stages”
- Wal-Mart to Launch Campaign Urging Its U.S. Workers to Vote
Is the queue at the polls a fine line between city state and corporate state?