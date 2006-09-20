advertisement
What’s up with LonelyGirl15?

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

The LonelyGirl15 character on YouTube was a well-orchestrated, scripted and acted hoax for an as yet unnamed film promotion, according to AdAge. Apparently working with best-in-class producers, writers, director and actress, the crew pulled together an engaging series of well-plotted vignettes that drew in lonely teens from all over, watching the “reality” of a girl grounded by religious parents, connected to the outside world through the Internet. Apparently it was the sheer perfection of the production that blew the cover.

