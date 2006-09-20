What’s up with LonelyGirl15?

The LonelyGirl15 character on YouTube was a well-orchestrated, scripted and acted hoax for an as yet unnamed film promotion, according to AdAge. Apparently working with best-in-class producers, writers, director and actress, the crew pulled together an engaging series of well-plotted vignettes that drew in lonely teens from all over, watching the “reality” of a girl grounded by religious parents, connected to the outside world through the Internet. Apparently it was the sheer perfection of the production that blew the cover.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens