In Today’s Papers

- Employees Say No to Freedom Tower
City and state officials are celebrating their commitment to fill space in the Freedom Tower. But there seems to be less cheering — and considerable distress — among people who might actually have to report for work every day in the symbolic replacement for the destroyed World Trade Center.
- Murdoch’s wife helps with push into China
“Rupert Murdoch’s wife, Wendi Deng, is working with senior News Corp executives to help bring the company’s popular MySpace social networking site to China, the media magnate said on Tuesday.”
- New Fox Unit to Produce Christian Films
“The studio plans to produce as many as 12 movies a year aimed at religious audiences.”
- Microsoft to Launch Online-Video Service
“Microsoft Corp. is hoping to tap the explosive popularity of online-video sharing by joining start-ups and major Internet rivals with its own video service.”
- Anti-drug videos uploaded to YouTube
“The White House is distributing government-produced, anti-drug videos on YouTube, the trendy Internet service that already features clips of wacky, drug-induced behavior and step-by-step instructions for growing marijuana plants.”
- Search for E. Coli Source Broadens
“California Farm Inspections Increase As Grocers Pull Spinach From Shelves”