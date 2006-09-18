Customers First: Welcome Guest Blogger Kate Newlin

When we talk about customer experience, most experts come at the topic from a similar angle. What I like about Kate Newlin is that even though she works closely with corporate clients as the principal of Kate Newlin Consulting, she hasn’t forgotten about us, suffering at the checkout aisle in the grocery store or trying to find something nice at a clothing store. Newlin, the former president of Faith Popcorn’s BrainReserve, has written a book, out tomorrow, called Shopportunity! How to Be a Retail Revolutionary. What’s notable about this book is how personal it is, as Kate takes us on a journey through the kind of shopping experiences we do all the time and take for granted how bad they’ve become. And she has a rationale for why they’re bad: Because we’re generally not paying enough for them to be good. We’re so addicted to a culture of cheapness that we’ve lost the joy of shopping that we once may have had.