In Today’s Papers

From the reading pile:
- Frankly Speaking, Haute Dogs Go Gourmet
“Wasabi mayo, Wagyu beef among features”
- Iconic Indian Ready for Another Kickstart (registration required)
A one-time rival to Harley-Davidson is poised to relaunch — and revitalize the “distressed heritage brand”
- Intel Claims a Breakthrough in Creating Lasers on Chips
“Move to silicon platform may slash network costs; more-agile photonics gear”
- Ivan Luini, 46, Dies in a Plane Crash
“Executive Helped Popularize Plastics in American Stores” (See also, this obit)
- Not in the Real World Anymore
“Upstaged by MySpace, MTV Tries Virtual Reality”