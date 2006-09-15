How many companies does it take to change a light bulb? One.

Yesterday, we got the following letter from the president of a Tennessee company:

“I was so inspired by the article by Charles Fishman on CFLs that my company is now sending one compact fluorescent lightbulb with every order. We are counting on each customer to try their free CFL and then replace their incandescent bulbs in their homes and businesses.

“We sell wholesale inspirational giftware, and not lightbulbs, but this is an action that seems that it could really have an impact on our environment, and on our customers’ budgets. Thank you for presenting an opportunity to make a difference in our world.”

Talk about taking what you read to heart.

The note was from Kristina Runciman, president of Lifeforce Glass, a small company in Kingsport, Tennessee, that is a wholesaler of smooth glass stones with inspirational quotes etched on them, and we called Runciman to learn a little more.

Lifeforce sells to gift stores and retailers, and for the last 10 days, they’ve been putting a bubble-wrapped GE compact fluorescent bulb, purchased at Sam’s Club, in with each order, along with a note explaining why they’re sending their customers a lightbulb.