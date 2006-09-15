advertisement
Zune… Zune…..Zune

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Microsoft has announced it would be taking on the iPod and its almost 80% market share this Christmas with its entry called Zune. How do you think the’ll do? What words of wisom do you have for Mr. Gates and company?
See http://www.zunescene.com.

