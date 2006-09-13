Playing with Real Money

One way or another, Sony’s due for a big fall. Or Fall, as the case may be. As a story on news.com sums it up, Sony’s got a huge slate of consumer-electronics products that are coming out in the next few months, from the Mylo (the latest handheld personal communication device) to the Sony Reader (the latest e-book device) to the latest high-definition televisions, blu-ray players, stereos, and..oh yes, the latest gaming console, the PlayStation 3.

Despite what the CNet article says, though, Sony’s got a lot riding on the success of the PS3. It’s not quite bet-the-farm time, but it’s awfully close, considering the string of bad news for the company, from the recall of several million batteries in Dell and Apple laptops, to bad copy-protection software on their CDs, to decreases in production estimates for the PS3.

But what’s it going to take for Sony to bounce back? How much do you think the PS3 will factor into it? Will they be able to retain (or reclaim) the gaming console crown, or will the Xbox and the Nintendo Wii dethrone it? What do you think will be the key for Sony to insure the success of the PS3?