Nokia Goes Global

Nokia’s New York City retail store , its second in the U.S., opened on Monday. It’s a cool-looking place, very much in the mold of Apple Stores.

Nokia’s first such store opened in Moscow last December. That one looks a lot like the New York store. It plans to open maybe 15 more in cities around the globe over the next year or so.

The question: Should these stores all look alike? To what extent must they represent common attributes of a global Nokia brand–and to what extent should they appeal to local preferences? What makes a Russian store Russian, and an American store American–and a Nokia store . . . Nokian?