In Today’s Papers

Water cooler conversation fodder:
- Elders dish advice over the Internet
“Credentials come from experience”
- The five founding principles that drive innovation (registration required)
Sun CEO Jonathan Schwartz expands on how the company pursues new ideas.
- From Tracksuits to Fast Track
“How Juicy Couture became Liz Clairborne’s fastest growing label”
- The Reality of Fantasy Investing
“New virtual accounts let investors practice trading, but results can mislead”
- Techies hot on concept of “wisdom of crowds,” but it has some pitfalls
Kevin Maney questions whether collective knowledge is greater than the sum of its parts.
- Wanted: Experience Officer. Some Necessary.
“Agencies are adopting quirky names, and job titles to match.”