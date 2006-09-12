Understanding Customers

The majority of you have referenced the groundswell of customer emotion surrounding the Fields to Macy’s name change. While this is indeed an emotional time in their history, there’s a business lesson here: understanding customer emotion is a defining factor in the ability to create ongoing value. I believe the more deeply you understand it and act on it, the better equipped you are to deliver experiences that will resonate and bring people back again and again. What are some of the most memorable experiences (good & bad) with famous department stores?
