It’s Showtime for Apple

The Apple online store and iTunes movie store are both down and being updated as a special press event is being held in San Francisco. Speculation abounds as to what’s next for Apple. The most discussed product launch at this point is Apple’s possible full movie download service, with an upgrade of both iTunes and QuickTime.
This would be perfect timing for Apple to unveil a movie downloading service — right on the heels of news that its iTunes service is being challenged by Amazon’s Unbox, a recently launched web service for downloading movies and TV shows from over 30 studio networks.
Stay tuned for further developments.