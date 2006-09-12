I Want my Bud.TV

Last week I read that Anheuser-Busch will launch its own Web entertainment network, Bud.TV , in February. Instead of spending money on loads of advertising next year, the brewer will launch an online network aimed at the 21 to 27 market.

Already on tap, are channels reminiscent of other Web video properties. There’ll be Bud Tube, for user-generated video, including homemade ads for Bud or Bud Light, as well as sports, reality, comedy, and happy hour programming.

Is this a sign of what’s to come for the entertainment and advertising industries? Will more businesses start bypassing advertising on traditional television and cable networks and opt to launch their own online networks instead?