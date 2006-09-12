In Today’s Papers

Reading and ripping:
- ‘Blogosphere’ spurs government oversight
“Amateur investigators use Web to uncover pork”
- How Disney made broccoli cool
“Research has helped the Disney Channel target the children’s market and transform its wholesome but dull image”
- Majoring in IBM
Dissatisfied With Graduates, Companies Design and Fund Curricula at Universities
- Offices Co-Opt Consumer Web Tools Like ‘Wikis’ and Social Networking
How some organizations are leveraging free and cheap online tools
- The seven habits of a highly ineffective prime minister
“For more than a decade, friends have tried to warn Blair that his period in office would end in tears. Now it has”
- Silicon Valley starts to party like it’s 1999
“Technorati approach growth more rationally this time”
- Yes, Sell All My Stocks. No, the 3:15 From JFK. And Get Me Mr. Sister.
Why multi-tasking doesn’t work