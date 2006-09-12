Macy’s — The National Department Store

What are your thoughts on Macy’s trying to position itself as a “National Department Store”? Is it about creating greater operating efficiency and not about being more effective at creating deep emotional connections with customers? What do you think their problems will be in trying to pull this off? How did the transfer to Macy’s market in other markets that Marshal Fields?
I’m concerned that we run the risk of “homogeneity” of experience where retail experiences in city after city are becoming identical, the same stores, the same merchandise, etc. I still remember when going to Neiman Marcus when visiting Texas was a big deal… a special highlight. Now I have Neiman Marcus in Minneapolis, as a matter of fact it’s almost a better shopping experience than the downtown Dallas store experience.
Comments??
