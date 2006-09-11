In Today’s Papers

What’s worth reading:
- The Hole in the City’s Heart
“Ground zero, five years after the attack: Is it a cemetery, or an opportunity? While little has been rebuilt at the site, there has been no shortage of competing visions.”
- Homeland security generates multibillion dollar business
“Five years after the terrorist attacks, the homeland security business is booming, and now it eclipses mature enterprises like movie-making and the music industry in annual revenue.”
- Five Years Later: Pop Culture of Denial
“Our fascination with glitz is unabated, and artists remain cautious. We haven’t come to grips with 9/11.”
- Wall Street lower as technology stocks drag
“US markets opened lower on Monday with major technology stocks hit especially hard. Intel, Hewlett Packard and Dell Computer all fell.”
- Can Fashion Be Copyrighted?
“Designers Want to Halt Knockoffs, but Some Say They Spur Sales; ‘Few People Can Spend $4,000′”