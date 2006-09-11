Customers First: Welcome Guest Blogger Lewis Carbone

Lewis Carbone and I are having a heated debate. This is what happened when I called him for an interview for the essay I wrote as part of this year’s Customers First package. Carbone has a strong vision for the future of customer experience and how we need to get there, and he made that clear to me from the outset of our conversation. We had a lot of fun discussing the issues, and I thought Carbone would spark a lively debate with our readers, as he did with me. He’s a smart, passionate guy, with, as I said, a clear vision of the future. He’s the CEO of Experience Engineering, where he consults with companies to help them get to that future. And he’s the author of Clued In: How To Keep Customers Coming Back Again and Again, where he fully articulates his thinking about customer experience. I’m thrilled to have him here this week to be part of the conversation. I know he’ll bring some surprises. And I look forward to mixing it up with him again.