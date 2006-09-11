advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Marshall Fields to Macy’s

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

This past Saturday, hundreds of Marshall Fields stores were officially renamed Macy’s by Federated Department Stores. What are your thoughts on the swap of the 154 year old Field’s name, a beloved Chicago institution, for Macy’s, a New York icon? What advice do you have experientially for Macy’s as they make this transition nationwide?

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life