JP Morgan Chase ‘Trashed’ 2.6 Million Customer Accounts!

Yow! That’s a lot of worried customers. From this account …Working with federal and local law enforcement agencies, Chase Card Services conducted an investigation and believes that the tapes, contained within a locked box, were compacted, destroyed and are buried in a landfill site where its trash was taken.Chase said it “has been monitoring all of the affected accounts and has not identified any misuse of personal information connected to this occurrence. No other Chase accounts are involved in this incident.”

Here’s What Customers Got From Them

Rich Srednicki, chief executive officer of Chase Card Services, said, “We deeply regret that this has occurred and apologise to those impacted. We have found no evidence that the tapes or their contents have been accessed or misused. The privacy of our customers’ personal information is of utmost importance to us, and we take the responsibility to safeguard this information very seriously.”

Chase has beefed up their security procedures to make sure this doesn’t happen again and is monitoring closely the accounts of these customers. But get this – if you’re a Chase customer, right now there’s not much to do but worry.

It will take up to three weeks they say to notify all of their customers!

What I want to know is why? Why isn’t there an army of Chase people on full-alert now calling those customers and speaking with them and helping them through this situation. Here’s what Chase is throwing their way to ‘help’ so far: A one-year, free credit monitoring service. Uh…does this sound good enough to you? I think not.