Move over E-tickets, Moveo’s making M-tickets

The next time you fly , you can forget about paper tickets — in fact, you can forget about e-tickets, too. Moveo Systems, a Bangalore-based startup that was seed funded by the likes of IBM and GE, is developing “M-tickets”. Taking computers out of the equation, their new application will allow you to book your flight through your mobile device and then have the ticket sent to you as a barcode, which can be scanned straight from your handheld device at the check-in counter.

The past few years have brought a flurry of advancements in mobile technology, and “M-ticketing” is only one among many applications Moveo plans to introduce. As innovative features like these make your mobile phone that much more like a personal computer, I wonder if mobile technology might outpace the demand for it.

On one hand, tightened security in airports and the subsequent lines might have people looking for a way to shave a few extra minutes off their travel time. But on the other hand, are people really walking away from e-ticket machines thinking, “I wish that hadn’t taken so long”?

Is there really a need for a simpler airline ticket? And if not, how do you sell a convenience that people don’t need?