Is Your Company a Customer Survey Score Whore?

In 25 years of arm-twisting corporations to focus on customers, what I’ve seen from many is that the score is the end game. First it was garnering a great “satisfaction” score, then one for “loyalty,” followed by “experience.” And recently, “Would you recommend?” has become the holy grail of customer measurement.

Is your commitment to customers real—or a jockeying for position on the latest customer scoreboard?

The target keeps changing names—but the game’s the same. The name of the game should be “giving customers a memory and experience so great that they’ll want to repeat it.” But, sadly, the game is all about getting that score—that darned customer score—any way possible. Here’s more of my ranting on this subject.

How’s this working inside your company?