In Today’s Papers

For the clip file:
- New Service From Amazon Offers Downloadable Films
“Amazon.com, the leading purveyor of goods online, has started selling digital products, offering movies and television programs that can be downloaded and watched on a computer or portable video player.”
- HP probe obtained reporters’ records
“Hewlett-Packard on Thursday admitted that private investigators hired by its board had surreptitiously acquired the phone records of several journalists in an attempt to ferret out a suspected boardroom leaker.”
- News Corp. Provides Murdoch A $50,000-a-Month Residence
“New York media conglomerate News Corp. is paying $50,000 a month to rent an apartment for Chairman Rupert Murdoch, the company disclosed in a regulatory filing, even as Mr. Murdoch’s combined salary and bonus reached a high of $25.7 million in the year ended June 30.”
- Redesigning Crops to Harvest Fuel
In an era of $3-a-gallon gasoline and growing concern about global warming from fossil fuels, seed and biotechnology companies see a big new opportunity in developing corn and other crops tailored for use in ethanol and other biofuels.
- Facebook alters info feature that angered users
“Responding to angry protests, online social site Facebook said Thursday that it will give users more control over a new feature that turns people’s personal information into customized news headlines.”
- Mystery Fuels Huge Popularity of Web’s Lonelygirl15
“The videos are a hit on YouTube, but some wonder if the teen’s posts are real or a marketing ploy.”
- Xanga to Pay $1 Million in Children’s Privacy Case
“Social-networking site Xanga.com Inc. and its operators said yesterday that they would pay a $1 million fine for alleged violations of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, at a time of heightened parental and government concern about children’s safety online.”