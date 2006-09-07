Hey Mickey You’re So Fine – But Fingerprints Might Cross the Line!

And now this from the happiest place on earth – FINGER PRINTING ‘guests’ upon entry into the park. By the end of September when you go into any of Disney’s Orlando theme parks, machines will scan fingerprint information. They’ve done this other ways for years to prevent ticket fraud through recording the geometry and shape of visitors’ fingers on tickets. Don’t ask me how they do this.

“Just a technology upgrade” is how Walt Disney World spokespeople frame it. They are disputing the term that this is being referred to as “fingerprinting.” Okay, call it what you want – but it just seems a bit over the edge. They say that the new scanner, like the old finger geometry scanner, “takes an image, identifies a series of points, measures the distance between those points, and turns it into a numerical value.” And…how is this going to make us feel warm and fuzzy as their ‘guest?’ Or will our love and trust of Mickey Mouse make any action on their part something we’re okay with?

For a company who has made their fortune on branding the guest experience that millions emulate, not sure this is one for the books. I sure couldn’t see scanning my dinner ‘guests’ as they entered my home.

What do you think? Is this Disney-like behavior to keep guests safe and their tickets secure? Or does it feel like something else?