GM Banking on 100,000 Miles of Customer Love

Toyota and Hyundai Motor Co. gained market share last year, contributing to GM’s $10.6 billion loss. Looks like GM’s trying to get customer religion by attaching a 100,000 mile warranty on 2007 cars and trucks – including those already sold. It starts effective today and has no deductible and is transferable to new owners. This move, in addition GM’s actions to redesign and improve quality, such as reworking the Chevrolet Tahoe SUV, is targeted at getting back into the hearts and minds of its customers and lost customers.