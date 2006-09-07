In Today’s Papers

What’s worth reading:
- RIM launches multimedia BlackBerry
“Research in Motion, the Canadian manufacturer of the iconic BlackBerry mobile e-mail device beloved by politicians, business leaders and celebrities, will launch its first multimedia BlackBerry — dubbed the BlackBerry Pearl — on Thursday.”
- Apple Introduces Upgraded iMacs, Lower Price Tags
“Apple Computer Inc. introduced upgrades of its iMac line for consumers, including a model that sells for less than $1,000 — 23% less than the most recent starting price for the one-piece computer and monitor.”
- Designs Unveiled for Freedom Tower’s Neighbors
“The developer of the new World Trade Center unveiled the designs this morning for three skyscrapers at ground zero, which in their gargantuan scale would reshape the New York skyline.”
- In Online Social Club, Sharing Is the Point Until It Goes Too Far
Facebook.com, a site used by more than 9 million students and some professionals, received a backlash this week after it started a feature that culls fresh information users post about themselves.
- Magazines Going to the Web to Get Students to Read
“A new digital initiative to begin this month will give away thousands of magazine subscriptions to college students, but the magazines will be delivered via e-mail, not in print.”
- ESPN Gets Into Sportswear Game
“Walt Disney Co.’s ESPN is making a big push into sportswear via an alliance with apparel maker VF Corp. to create several lines of sports-themed clothing.”
- More companies drawn into options probe
“The number of US companies caught up in a federal probe into stock options backdating swelled to more than 100 on Wednesday as lawmakers raised concerns that US tax laws may have created an incentive for companies to cheat shareholders.”
- GM Revs Up Its ’07 Vehicle Warranty
“General Motors Corp. announced Wednesday that it would improve the warranty on its 2007 model year cars and trucks, hoping to stop car buyers from migrating to Asian automakers.”