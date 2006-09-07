Let the Coffee Wars Begin!

In the Washington Post this morning, we wake up to see that Dunkin’ Donuts is on the move to play in Starbucks’ turf. They want to serve ‘the everyman’ a cup of coffee it says here – and plan to do that by being, well, everywhere.

Dunkin Donuts will need to fight on the ‘experience’ front, not just the ‘coffee’ and ‘we’re everywhere’ front to squeeze out Starbucks loyalists. Then again, maybe that’s not who they’re aiming at. However, this move to earn the now discerning serious coffee-drinker’s business just because you happen to be in their face may be discrediting the importance of ‘experience’ in the equation. What’s new, what’s different and compelling besides perhaps a milder tasting coffee bean? Is that enough?