Do You Suffer From Silo Dysfunction?

Someone asked me recently what is really hindering companies from delivering on the dream of a unified customer experience. And I’d have to say that it’s about the silos. Even at the highest VP levels, it is debilitating the amount of posturing and dancing that takes place in trying to get something done that has dependencies on multiple silos for execution.
Does your company suffer from silo dysfunction?
How are you working to overcome it to deliver that customer experience we hallucinate about delivering and customers are waiting to receive? I’d like to respond to your specific challenges and give examples along the way of what companies who are delivering great experiences do to get past all of this rigamarole.
Let’s talk this out!