The ‘Gotchya’ Insurance Experience

In this WSJ dittty, Diana Ransom points out something most of us might not have known or even considered. And that is, that most of us make the decision to add roadside assistance into our insurance premiums as a benefit. And once we pay the premium we figure we’re done. And, we pat ourselves on the back for getting a better deal than buying this coverage elsewhere. Unfortunately, it seems that buyer beware is in order here. Check with your insurance carrier to find out if they ‘ping’ you as calling in for a claim every time you call in for roadside assistance. And we all know that an increased claim count (ironically the promise that insurance offers) drives up future rates and could hurt your chances for coverage when it’s time to renew.

What do you all think about this lapse in disclosure?

Is it simply a matter of the insurance companies not thinking to let us know how roadside assistance might affect us, or something else? Let me know what you think…