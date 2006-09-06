CEOs, Your Customers Are in Pain

Can you hear them? Are you close enough to understand what’s broken about your customer experience? I’ve been out and about with your leaders and the frontline, and what they really need is for YOU to get your skin into the game.

Do Just Two Things

First, have the guts to do this: once a month gather about twenty front line folks. Put them in chairs in a circle and put your chair in the middle. Ask them what’s broken. Don’t be defensive, don’t debate the issues. Listen and listen hard. Then do something about what you heard. Then tell them and your customers what’s been done. Next, do a customer loss review. Once a month or once a quarter, have your marketing folks pull together the list of customers who left you along with the sales, revenue and profits they took with them. Get a list of those customers and give ten names each to your execs to call these customers. Again, listen and apologize. NOW, you’ve got the voices of your pained front line and pained customers in your ears. Take action on it. That’s it. You don’t need a research study or a customer satisfaction survey – what’s needed is your commitment to make this a priority. DO IT NOW – IT’S TIME!