Madden for President

Last week the videogame company EA came even closer to world domination. It released first week sales data for Madden NFL 07 , which dominated like a 300 lb. lineman. The game was EA’s biggest launch ever, selling more than 2 million copies and bringing in more than $100 million. The phenomenon is more than hype — more than 53 million units of some sort of Madden have been sold.

EA also announced, though not in these terms, that while it is responsible for turning much of the male 18-34-year-old demographic into living zombies and horrible boyfriends, it is now preparing to inundate them with advertisements even when they’re not watching TV. The franchise game Need for Speed has previously featured billboards with static advertisements. Now, Need for Speed Carbon and future games will feature changing, timely advertisements when gamers play over the Internet or on Microsoft’s Xbox Live service.

As the inestimable John Madden once said, “Don’t worry about the horse being blind, just load the wagon.” EA is doing just that.