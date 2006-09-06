advertisement
Spare No Expense

By Lynne d Johnson1 minute Read

While many marketers obsess abouts costs and ROI, writes Tim Manners, some brands have succeeded by spending money where the bean counters would rather they didn’t.

He says:

“So, the next time a bean-counter tells you that spending extra money won’t result in any extra sales, consider telling them that it’s not just about sales — it’s about growth.”

Click here to read the rest of Manners’ column in the Sales & Marketing Resource Center and take the Fast Company poll to weigh in on “Which path works best for you?”

