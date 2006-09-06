In Today’s Papers

Something for the clip file:
- Vivendi Agrees to Buy BMG For $2.1 Billion, Besting Rivals
“Vivendi SA agreed to buy Bertelsmann AG’s BMG Music Publishing business for about €1.63 billion ($2.1 billion), in a deal that makes it the world’s biggest music publisher.”
- US productivity slows, wages rise
“Growth in US productivity slowed in the second quarter while wages rose, according to data released on Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.”
- Ford Brings in Outsider to Help Run the Company
“William Clay Ford Jr., great-grandson of the founder of the Ford Motor Company, brought in an outsider Tuesday to help run the company, in a tacit acknowledgment that he needs a new approach in his efforts to turn around the struggling automaker.”
- Sony hit by more PS3 launch delays
“Sony was on Wednesday hit by its second technology disaster in a few weeks as senior managers admitted that the imminent launch of its commercially vital PlayStation 3 video gaming console will be seriously hampered in the US and Japan and delayed for four months in Europe.”
- Museum of Steel: Cartoon History in a Single Bound
“Geppi’s Entertainment Museum in Baltimore is to open on Friday, displaying Steve Geppi’s personal collection.”
- Google to Offer News Archive
“Google Inc. is expanding its online news index to include stories published years ago, continuing its efforts to create new sales channels for long-established media and make its Web site more useful.”
- HP confirms probe of own board members
“Hewlett-Packard confirmed Wednesday in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on that it had used outside investigators to obtain telephone records of its board members, as part of its investigation into leaks of confidential HP information to the media.”
- Don’t Adjust Your Set: Her Brightness Is a Contrast
“She referred to the Taliban in Afghanistan as “Al Qaeda’s best friends,” as if the two groups schedule play dates. Oh, God, you thought, here it comes, what’s been brewing for months and what the pundits have been pundit-ing about. It’s the Katie-ing of the evening news; let the infantilizing begin.”
- Intel expands job cuts to trim $3B in costs
“No. 1 chipmaker Intel said Tuesday that it is cutting 10,500 jobs, about 10% of its staff, to help save $3 billion a year.”