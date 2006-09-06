Arrow To The Heart

The day every kid who grew up in Chicago dreaded is here. No, the Cubbies are not leaving the city. But this is nearly as bad. Marshall Fields – the beloved institution of our youth – where we went to sit on Santa’s lap and spent hours peering into the holiday windows – is having its brand wiped out. By Macy’s. Now THIS was what the shopping experience was all about. Deeply embedded in my memories are the smells, the sights and the sounds of that place -that magical place in downtown Chicago – which directed me into a Marshall Fields’ store no matter where it was located. Marshall Fields’ customers are staying loyal to this brand and protesting.

Now, I don’t have anything against Macy’s – but I do wonder about their logic these days. On the heels of the story of our beloved Marshall Fields being wiped of the map is this story about Macy’s putting more than one Macy’s store in many malls!

My questions are: Why oh why couldn’t the number crunchers see past their abacus, and the ‘brand’ people see past the strategy to understand the human emotion, the connection and the loyalty of the Marshall Fields’ brand to save it? Couldn’t someone get out and just talk to customers? I can guarantee you that in a minute of a discussion of any chicago born and bred shopper, they’d hear the memories and the passion we have for this brand.

Secondly – why oh why would you possibly push two of your stores in customers’ faces in the same mall? Yeah, sure, there is a strategy behind this somewhere. But customers don’t get it. It sure looks like Macy’s is not ‘getting’ their customers.