Big Brother’s Listening to You

Check out this article on what companies are doing with the audio tapes of your phone calls with them. You know the drill. You call in, and before anyone answers you hear the “this call may be recorded for quality assurance purposes.” Hmmm you think. Really? The answer is, well sometimes it’s used for that. But this article uncovers that your voice and what you say can be used for prompts for even more marketing! Upsell, cross-sell, up-sell, cross-sell. Sheesh. Won’t someone tell corporations they’re supposed to use this information to improve the experience on the call? What’s your take on this?