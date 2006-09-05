In Today’s Papers

From the reading pile:
- A Popular Strategy For Church Growth Splits Congregants
“Across U.S., Members Divide On Making Sermons, Music More ‘Purpose-Driven'”
- Business Strategist Adds to Resume By Writing Blurbs for Book Covers
Reminds me of this November 1998 article!
- Car-Sharing Merges into the Mainstream
“Not Just for Tree-Huggers: Businesses and Universities Help Drive Growth of Flexcar, Zipcar”
- Cities Encourage Commuters To Take to the Water
“New Water-Taxi, Ferry Routes Aim to Ease Traffic, Pollution; The Pier-to-Office Challenge”
- Firms Tackle Pros, Cons of Workers’ Fantasy Leagues
“Michael Henby, author of Fantasy Kick, a book about leveraging fantasy football in the office to provide a career boost, says workers ‘can really use the game for networking.'” — Oh, so? Doom, anyone?
- How to Work Around Your Boss’s Habit of Not Being Available
Management by not never being around?
- New Charity to Start Plan for $50,000 Artists’ Grants
“Four foundations — Ford, Rockefeller, Prudential and the Alaska-based Rasmuson— have put up a total of $20 million to create the organization and seed its initial operations, but the goal is for it to become a conduit between artists and individual donors.”
- Pleading Not Guilty, Livedoor Founder Remains Defiant
“In Closely Watched Securities Fraud Trial, Japanese Mogul Calls Charges ‘Offensive'” — The US doesn’t have the lock on questionable management practices and litigation (See also: The New York Times article
- Stealing Some Time — on Their Watch
“Errand-Runners Cater to Growing Pool of Busy Workers”
- To Give Children an Edge, Au Pairs From China
The stereotypical Scandinavian is no longer the stereotypical live-in nanny.