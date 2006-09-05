Customers First: Introducing Guest Blogger Jeanne Bliss

Jeanne Bliss sent me an email about her book, Chief Customer Officer, just as we were getting ramped up in earnest on this year’s Customers First package, and one look at her resume told me that I had to speak with her. She’s spent 25 years inside name-brand corporations helping to architect great customer experiences. She’s seen, from the inside, just how hard it can be to reorient a company to a Customers First agenda. She got her start at Lands’ End, Inc., which is just about the best place one can think of to ground yourself in customer-centric principles. She then took that education and has plied it at Coldwell Banker Corporation, Allstate Corporation, Microsoft, and Mazda Motor of America. She’s now the managing partner of Customer Bliss, a strategic consultancy that helps leaders push that customer rock up the hill, as she says.