In Today’s Papers

Reading and ripping:
- Disney’s Steady Hand
“New boss expects to build on resort’s success” — Who runs Disney World, anyway? A woman who has spent more than half her life at Disney!
- Entrepreneur Finds Millions Are Left on Breakfast Table
“Despite Hungry School Children, Federal Funds Go Unused; Nutrition vs. Convenience”
- Look Who’s Left Standing
“Legal Penalties in Frauds Are Seldom Paid by Legal Advisers”
- Study Shows That Boomers Like to Switch Jobs, Too
Like a friend said, “Who says people my age don’t job hop?”
- This Email Will Self-Destruct
New Services Help Safeguard Outbound Messages Against Forwarding and Tampering