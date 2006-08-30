Does Online Popularity Translate Into Sales?

Today, while reading “ 5 Brands Make Their Mark on MySpace ,” on iMedia Connection’s web site, I wondered whether social networking popularity could actually translate into sales for a company. I doubt that befriending thousands of youth on MySpace will make a difference to your bottom line, but I could be wrong.

It’s true that the MySpace effect has worked well for entertainment brands, but what about other types of brands such as food chains or automakers. Is it essential to have a profile on MySpace in order to reach your audience?