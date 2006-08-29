In Today’s News: Katrina, Cruise, Blu-ray…

What’s worth reading:
- Bush Tours New Orleans,
Pushes for Rebuilding Plan
“President Bush bowed his head in prayer Tuesday to remember the hundreds who perished in Hurricane Katrina, a disaster that forever changed the Gulf Coast — and his presidency.”
- Snyder Adds New Star to His Lineup: Cruise
“Just days after media mogul Sumner M. Redstone cut ties with Tom Cruise for his off-screen conduct, the star has a new backer: Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder.”
- A Blue Period for Hollywood?
“Studios hope Blu-ray or high-definition DVDs will boost sales in a sagging market.”
- EBay Gambles on Google Partnership for Success of Skype, the Internet Phone Service
“EBay is hoping its new partnership with Google will help it find new ways to make money from Skype, its Internet calling service.”
- Fliers board faster as fewer carry on bags
“In an unforeseen twist, new security rules for carry-on bags are enabling airline passengers to get on and off planes faster, helping flights leave on time.”
- US consumer confidence slides in August
“US consumers’ confidence tumbled to its lowest level in nine months amid fears over deteriorating business conditions and a weaker jobs market, according to a monthly index published on Tuesday by the Conference Board.”
- AOL to launch revamped online music service with video offerings
“Internet giant AOL has revamped its Web-based music download service, adding music videos, streaming radio and user community features.”
- Californians weigh a new tax on oil companies
“The fight over Proposition 87 is no small matter. Not only will the vote give Congress and other states a first reading of public disgruntlement over gasoline prices, but it might even affect the domestic oil market.”
- U.S. calls on Beijing to strengthen WTO
“China should throw its mounting influence as a global trading giant behind efforts to resuscitate the stalled Doha round of global trade talks, the U.S. trade representative, Susan Schwab, said Tuesday.”