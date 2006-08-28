In Today’s Papers

From the clip file:
- A Big Star May Not a Profitable Movie Make
“‘Superstar economics’ may not add up”
- The Brains Behind Creativity
“How does the human brain create an evocative haiku, a beautiful painting, a sculpture or even a delicious new dinner? Neuroscientist Nancy Andreasen tackles that question in her book to be released this fall in paperback: The Creating Brain: The Neuroscience of Genius.”
- California Seeks to Clear Hemp of a Bad Name
Says one grower, “Industrial hemp is a wholesome product.”
- Gulf Coast Taking a Look at “New Urbanism”
“Storm-bashed cities in Miss. examine idea for rebuilding”
- Now in the Recovery Room, Music for Hearts to Heal by
On the health benefits of music in hospitals
- Wired for Safety, Late-Night Snacks
“Students navigate college life with some spiffy technology”