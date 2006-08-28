Business Minded Teens

According to a recent poll released from JA Worldwide ( Junior Achievement ), more than 70 percent of teens are interested in starting their own businesses.

The most popular type of business, selected by 32.4 percent of respondents, was “professional services,” such as a lawyer, insurance agent, or accountant. More than nine-of-ten (95.1 percent) teens who took the fifth annual JA Worldwide “Interprise™ Poll on Entrepreneurship” believe that a college education will help them successfully start and grow a business. The poll was administered online in early 2006, and more than 1,400 teens aged 13-19 voluntarily participated.

With all of the successful college dropout executives out there, such as Oracle CEO Larry Ellison and Microsoft Chairman and Co-Founder Bill Gates, it’s interesting that today’s youth find college an important step to entrepreneurship. It’s even more interesting that in the age of Web 2.0, where teens are being counted as the majority in using these services, that Web and technology entrepreneurship are not being highlighted in this poll.