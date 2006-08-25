Walk This Way

Three cheers for Stephon Marbury, point guard for the New York Knicks. He’s bucking the trend among athletes and endorsing a sneaker , the Starbury One, that costs a very reasonable $15. Just in time for back to school.

Michael Jordan doesn’t even play anymore and a pair of Air Jordan sneakers can run mom and dad $100 . When the sneakers first appeared in 1985, they were $65, which seems like a steep price for the mid-80s. In an article from the L.A. Times that year (unavailable on the paper’s website), Randy Harvey reported fights between New York customers trying to get their hands on a pair and a mugging victim who had his newly-bought pair stolen. According to Harvey, after one month in six test markets across the U.S., $29 million worth of Air Jordans were sold.

Now with so many styles to choose from, “sneakerheads” have spawned. According to this article in the July 27th issue of the L.A. Times, 17-year-old Cesar Vasquez has 300 pairs of sneakers and buys a pair a week. Marbury recognizes that not everyone is this fortunate (or foolish). First lesson of the school year: Nothing beats a good bargain.