In Today’s Blogs: Dell, Dissatisfied Workforce…

What’s worth reading:
- The Life of Batteries
“Dell’s recall of 4.1 million laptop batteries has renewed the discussion about the effectiveness of modern power sources.” (Emerging Technology and Culture)
- Dell Bails From Portable MP3 Player Market
“With the recent discontinuation its flash-based Ditty players, Dell has now completely withdrawn from the portable MP3 player market.” (It’s A Beta World…)
- Survey: dissatisfied workforce, possible job shifts
“The natives are restless. So reports Workforce Management magazine based on the findings of a recent survey.” (The HR Blog)
- Resources for New Media and Social Media PR
“There’s a growing amount of buzz about social media lately, but specifically of interest is social media press releases.” (Online Marketing Blog)
- Identify and Remove Your Mental Road Blocks To Your Success
Steps for removing your mental roadblocks to success. (Leading Advisor)
- Care-Sharing and Other Novelties
An alternative to day care and nannies. (On Balance)
- NASA’s Embarrassing Name Game
“Who let NASA’s secret slip? It wasn’t astronaut Jeffrey Williams, a flight engineer living aboard the International Space Station who leaked the new name of the spaceship NASA plans to fly to the moon by 2020.” (Popular Science Blog)
- Muni Wireless Censorship
“Culver City, California, the first Los Angeles municipality to offer the public free WiFi, has now installed a program to filter illegal and problematic content from their network.” (unmediated)
- AOL to offer video from all the big guys
“AOL announced today that it has finalized deals to offer download to own deals with 20th Century Fox, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, Universal Pictures, and Warner Bros.” (TechCrunch)
- Venture capital roundup: The MySpace “touch”, True Ventures and Maven’s web woes
“Brad Greenspan, former chief executive of Intermix Media, launches venture fund — Greenspan was former chief exec at Intermix.” (SiliconBeat)