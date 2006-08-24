Laptops Could Ruin Your Love Life

In The New York Times today, there’s an interesting read about laptops and handheld devices coming into the bedroom. Some experts believe it can foster intimacy between couples, while others think that’s malarkey.

Is having an electronic device in the bedroom any different from having a TV there? As long as the couple spends time together, how could it be a problem? I know that wireless connectivity and handhelds have caused some to become workaholics, but I find that I’m actually more productive in the bedroom–and you can take that any way you want to.