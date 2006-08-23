Heiress Airwaves?

Paris Hilton’s self-titled album came out yesterday, and our prediction from March was partly right. It sounds… better than I’m comfortable admitting. Tolerable even. Which can only mean she has some talent? Or perhaps our note on the timeless importance of the music producer was right on the money, and Scott Storch (the self-proclaimed “Meyer Lansky of hip-hop”) and the gang sprinkled a little studio fairy dust on it. It could be the placebo effect, but I thought I could hear a hint of Auto-Tune in there, which leads me to think it’s the latter.